Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFLT. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 11,796.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 521.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,406 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $7,646,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFLT opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $7,516,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,628,937.04. This represents a 33.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $5,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 678,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,286,533.12. The trade was a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,200,746 shares of company stock valued at $38,505,150. 13.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

