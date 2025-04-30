Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Hovde Group

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Hovde Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCB. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ CCB opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.00. Coastal Financial has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Tisdel sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $126,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,454.42. This represents a 10.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Coastal Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial during the first quarter worth $10,180,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 15.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

