Christie Group (LON:CTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Christie Group (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 4.42 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Christie Group had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.44%.

Christie Group Stock Performance

CTG stock opened at GBX 111 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.76. The company has a market capitalization of £29.45 million, a P/E ratio of -853.85 and a beta of 0.67. Christie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($1.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.88).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Christie Group

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

