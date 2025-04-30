Castalian Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 191,533 Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Castalian Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 191,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000. Inhibrx accounts for 1.5% of Castalian Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Castalian Partners LLC owned 1.32% of Inhibrx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Inhibrx Price Performance

INBX stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post 104.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inhibrx

(Free Report)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.