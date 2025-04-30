Castalian Partners LLC Invests $1.28 Million in ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK)

Castalian Partners LLC acquired a new position in ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 86,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. ECB Bancorp accounts for about 0.6% of Castalian Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ECB Bancorp by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

ECB Bancorp stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.08 million, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

ECB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ECBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Brandon Lavertu purchased 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $26,414.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,383 shares in the company, valued at $467,934.35. This represents a 5.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

