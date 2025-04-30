Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 746.7% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 635.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $763,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,606.35. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $109,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,840.60. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $1,476,024. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $229.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.18. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $242.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.80.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

