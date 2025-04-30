Capital Analysts LLC Has $28,000 Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMFL. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,503,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,315,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,213,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,562,000. Finally, Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,824,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

OMFL stock opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1166 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

