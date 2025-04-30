Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 215.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBLK. StockNews.com cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.05.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $27.47.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.91 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 24.08%. Analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

