Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 3,984 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,191,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 106,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 628,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $256.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.68. The company has a market cap of $254.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.