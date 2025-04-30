Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Has $13.94 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 298,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,569 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $13,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JSCP stock opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $585.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $47.64.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

