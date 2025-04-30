Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,489 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Angi were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Angi by 9,308.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.25 million, a PE ratio of 148.64 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Angi from $27.50 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

