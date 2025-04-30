Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,920,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,253,000 after purchasing an additional 882,417 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,785,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,707 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,233,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,033,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,315,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,241,000 after purchasing an additional 303,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partners cut MGM Resorts International to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $47.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,509.84. This represents a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,596.16. The trade was a 15.23 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

