Bouygues SA Declares Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:BOUYY)

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2933 per share on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd.
Bouygues Price Performance
Shares of BOUYY stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $8.79.
Bouygues Company Profile
