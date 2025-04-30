Bouygues SA Declares Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:BOUYY)

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2933 per share on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd.

Bouygues Price Performance

Shares of BOUYY stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $8.79.

Bouygues Company Profile

Featured Stories

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

