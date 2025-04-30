Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 162.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 276,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after buying an additional 22,887 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2,732.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,659,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,804,000 after buying an additional 1,601,115 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Match Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,390,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,733,000 after acquiring an additional 866,026 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Match Group news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,533.40. The trade was a 99.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Match Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Match Group

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Match Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.