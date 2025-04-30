Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 228.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,248 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STEW. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STEW opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $17.46.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Featured Stories

