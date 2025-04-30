Bison Wealth LLC Purchases 681 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $295.77 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.27 and a 12 month high of $322.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $120.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,852.74. This represents a 11.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $140,120.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,682.96. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,775 shares of company stock worth $1,447,893 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.30.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

