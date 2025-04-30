Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2,364.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,910 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Biogen by 640.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Up 0.9 %

BIIB opened at $120.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.18. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $156.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Biogen

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,926.36. The trade was a 43.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.