Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $603.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 15.52.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BZH shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

