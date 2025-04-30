Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $1,046,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,242,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,087,000 after buying an additional 67,266 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in Cummins by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 74.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,017,000 after acquiring an additional 99,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $293.07 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.25.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cummins from $375.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.00.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

