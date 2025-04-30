Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 10.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,391,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,529,000 after buying an additional 127,911 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 29.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Aflac by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 158,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $108.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $80.59 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.05.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,048.59. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $3,197,456.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,422.98. This represents a 37.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.