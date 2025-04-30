Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $3.99 Million Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 287,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 90,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $83.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Shares of BN stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.81 and a beta of 1.60. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.84.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

