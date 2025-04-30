Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 469 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.22.

Eaton Stock Up 1.2 %

ETN stock opened at $291.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.76 and its 200-day moving average is $322.52. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.79%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

