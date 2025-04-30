Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 126,313 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 166.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,313 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

