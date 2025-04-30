Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for about 7.8% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.29% of Bank of Montreal worth $208,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 5,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMO. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.40.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BMO opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $76.98 and a 12-month high of $106.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1094 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

