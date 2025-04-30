Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,241,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 268,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,843,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,461,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,459,000 after purchasing an additional 98,442 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,374,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,270 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,674,000 after purchasing an additional 634,630 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 84.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,835.20. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

