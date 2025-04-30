B. Riley Issues Negative Outlook for Ameresco Earnings

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameresco in a report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.31 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baird R W downgraded Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMRC

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $571.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $39.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameresco

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $231,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 978,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,974.26. This represents a 2.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,526.46. This trade represents a 24.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 80,808 shares of company stock valued at $785,274 and have sold 40,085 shares valued at $843,378. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,767,000 after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,230,000 after acquiring an additional 214,918 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 464,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 752,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after acquiring an additional 64,764 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.