Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Shares Up 27.4% – Here’s Why

Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report) shares rose 27.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62.70 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 59.90 ($0.80). Approximately 139,272 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 788% from the average daily volume of 15,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.63).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aurrigo International from GBX 165 ($2.21) to GBX 135 ($1.81) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.
Aurrigo is the future of first and last mile transportation for airport baggage/cargo and passenger vehicle applications. Aurrigo’s Self-Driving / autonomous Auto-Dolly, Auto-DollyTug and Auto-Cargo provide airports with a new way to move baggage and cargo around, reducing costs, improving efficiency and decreasing environmental impact and accidents.
Aurrigo’s Self-Driving passenger vehicles provide mobility within urban areas, shopping malls, airports, university campuses, science parks and other areas that are poorly served by traditional transport providers.
