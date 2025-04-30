Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Shares Up 27.4% – Here’s Why

Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report) shares rose 27.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62.70 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 59.90 ($0.80). Approximately 139,272 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 788% from the average daily volume of 15,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.63).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aurrigo International from GBX 165 ($2.21) to GBX 135 ($1.81) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a market cap of £38.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of -1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Aurrigo is the future of first and last mile transportation for airport baggage/cargo and passenger vehicle applications. Aurrigo’s Self-Driving / autonomous Auto-Dolly, Auto-DollyTug and Auto-Cargo provide airports with a new way to move baggage and cargo around, reducing costs, improving efficiency and decreasing environmental impact and accidents.

Aurrigo’s Self-Driving passenger vehicles provide mobility within urban areas, shopping malls, airports, university campuses, science parks and other areas that are poorly served by traditional transport providers.

