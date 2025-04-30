Astec Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th.
Astec Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. Astec Industries has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Astec Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ ASTE opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $858.11 million, a PE ratio of -470.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.
About Astec Industries
Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.
