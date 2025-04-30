AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 860,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 715,719 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $99,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in NetApp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,794 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its stake in NetApp by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 68,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,346,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $156,268,000 after purchasing an additional 113,360 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $5,151,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $695,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,438,269.95. This represents a 3.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $54,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,024.75. The trade was a 3.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,701. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on NetApp from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.07.

NetApp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $87.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

