AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,355,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 209,936 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $125,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,291,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $410,010,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 663.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,462,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,782 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $151,342,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,261,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,542,000 after purchasing an additional 919,793 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $92.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

