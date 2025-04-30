AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 101,335 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,142,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,335 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Consolidated Edison worth $101,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,231,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,279,000 after purchasing an additional 285,115 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $112.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 target price on Consolidated Edison and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

