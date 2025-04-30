AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,283,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348,221 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $132,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ovintiv by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.76.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $53.16.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

