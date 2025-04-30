AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 357,466 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 133.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 357,466 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $142,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ResMed by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,706,000 after purchasing an additional 566,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $118,605,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ResMed by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,365,000 after buying an additional 290,664 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,973,000 after buying an additional 250,746 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $50,364,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,680,688.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,580,799.20. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,013 shares of company stock worth $11,298,816 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock opened at $237.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.00 and its 200 day moving average is $233.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.42 and a twelve month high of $263.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

See Also

