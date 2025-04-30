AdvisorShares Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.53.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

