AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $465,000 in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $385.00 to $328.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $397.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.20.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD stock opened at $292.40 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.04 and a 1 year high of $405.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.23 and its 200-day moving average is $340.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.77 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, COO Adam Chamberlain sold 403 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.28, for a total transaction of $154,864.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,049.40. The trade was a 13.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.84, for a total value of $72,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,219.48. This trade represents a 16.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,246 shares of company stock valued at $433,724. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

See Also

