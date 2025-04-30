Adelante Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Adelante Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,113,382 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $217,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,145,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 245,026 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 333,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 211,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 150,745 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,405,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $54.00 price target on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 1.9 %

PCH opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.25 and a beta of 1.12.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $268.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.68 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 642.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $141,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,025.12. This trade represents a 7.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $635,054.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,583,513.08. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,651 shares of company stock valued at $834,770 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

