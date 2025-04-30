Adelante Capital Management LLC Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Adelante Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LAMR opened at $114.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.34. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $99.84 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 175.64%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

