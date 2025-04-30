Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 18,928 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,765.60. The trade was a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 64.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

