80,136 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Acquired by One68 Global Capital LLC

One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,659,000. Hess accounts for about 5.6% of One68 Global Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,117,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Hess by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $244,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82,703 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hess by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HES. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.46.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at $379,879,364.70. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.88. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $163.13.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.