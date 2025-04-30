7,768 Shares in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Bought by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.08% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 83,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $35.88.

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

