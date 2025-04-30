6,250 Shares in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Repay by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Repay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Repay from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Repay Trading Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $399.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

About Repay

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.