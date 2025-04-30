36,008 Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Bought by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 240,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,091,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,756,000 after purchasing an additional 610,392 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of UEC opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

