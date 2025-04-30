336,129 Shares in Kellanova (NYSE:K) Bought by One68 Global Capital LLC

One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 336,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,216,000. Kellanova comprises about 14.2% of One68 Global Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. One68 Global Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kellanova as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 699,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,658,000 after purchasing an additional 166,751 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 322.3% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 21,311 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,982,000 after buying an additional 450,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,878,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,084,000 after buying an additional 813,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellanova in a report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.96.

K opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. Analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $9,424,451.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,076,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,301,337. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock valued at $103,801,886. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

