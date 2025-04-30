29,926 Shares in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Bought by Parvin Asset Management LLC

Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Calavo Growers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 221.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 85,272 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Calavo Growers news, EVP Michael A. Browne bought 6,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.69 per share, with a total value of $142,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $177,675. The trade was a 400.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 21,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $499,991.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,720,941.10. This trade represents a 4.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 73,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,303. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $479.46 million, a PE ratio of -448.00 and a beta of 0.41. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVGW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

