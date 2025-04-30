2,910 Shares in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Acquired by Parvin Asset Management LLC

Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 348.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $77.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.19. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.71 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $286.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Further Reading

