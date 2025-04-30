2,620 Shares in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Bought by Headland Capital LLC

Headland Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,363,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,381,000 after acquiring an additional 60,294 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3,574.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,296,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after buying an additional 1,261,519 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 929,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,558,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 684,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,082,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Order of Foresters increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 672,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,528,000 after acquiring an additional 123,125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.43. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The company has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

