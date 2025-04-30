2,547 Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Acquired by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,127,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Exponent by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,701,000 after purchasing an additional 245,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.84. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.83 and a 1 year high of $115.75.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,674. The trade was a 49.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

