185,434 Shares in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) Acquired by Fischer Investment Strategies LLC

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 185,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,000. Davis Select International ETF comprises about 3.2% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC owned 2.16% of Davis Select International ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Davis Select International ETF by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 39,972 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,272,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 53,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter.

Get Davis Select International ETF alerts:

Davis Select International ETF Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of DINT stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.64. Davis Select International ETF has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92.

About Davis Select International ETF

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.