1,465 Shares in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Bought by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Biotech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,966,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,828,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,381,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF stock opened at $151.02 on Wednesday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.34 and a fifty-two week high of $183.64. The company has a market capitalization of $345.84 million, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.61.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

