Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on XEL. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.82.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.15.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other news, Director Devin W. Stockfish bought 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,272.51. This trade represents a 259.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 566.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

